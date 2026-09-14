Fall's Active Housing Market on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The traditional home buying season used to end after Labor Day, but today's housing market is telling a very different story.

While many prospective buyers remain focused on mortgage rates, today's market is being driven just as much by life events and local conditions. Some buyers are moving forward despite higher rates, while others are waiting until a new job, a growing family, or another major milestone makes a move unavoidable.

For sellers, success depends less on timing the market and more on pricing strategically, preparing their homes, and understanding what's happening in their own neighborhoods, not just national headlines.

presented by: Coldwell Banker Affiliates