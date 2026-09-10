Rick Krupnick's Vaudeville show returns to Push Comedy Theater on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Show organizer Rick Krupnick and ventriloquist Jo Higgins (joined by "Emma") discuss the return of a fan-favorite Vaudeville show to Push Comedy Theater, with a variety of performers and talents.

Rick Krupnick’s Vaudeville; the ultimate 20th century variety showcase, is returning to The Push Comedy Theater on Sunday, September 13th.



The performance will showcase an amazing cast of fantastic and varied artists that will include comedians, musicians, singers, dancers, a ventriloquist and a few surprises guaranteed to keep you entertained. So step back in time to before radio and television; to when audiences went to their local theater to see and hear their favorite artists.

Learn more and find tickets at pushcomedytheater.com.