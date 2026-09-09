Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg this Friday on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Cassady Watson from Busch Gardens Williamsburg shares a look at the attractions ready to open this week at Howl-O-Scream, including new shows, new "terror-tories," and new haunted houses. Plus, family-friendly events for kids who aren't as into the scares and thrills.

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg begins Friday, September 11.

Visit buschgardens.com/Williamsburg for tickets and the full calendar for the park.

Presented by Busch Gardens Williamsburg & Water Country USA.