45 years of family support from Ronald McDonald House Norfolk on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Elyse Brown and Jennifer McDonald from Ronald McDonald House Norfolk discuss 45 years of dedicated service providing a “Home-Away-From-Home” to families with hospitalized children.

In 2025, Ronald McDonals House Norfolk provided 4,694 nights of comfort to 691 families (1,269 individuals) free of charge, saving them $525,728. The House works in partnership with local hospitals like CHKD, Norfolk General, Sentara Princess Anne, and the Barry Robinson Center.

You can join in the celebration at Ronald McDonald House Norfolk's 45th Anniversary event:

Heart & Harmony

Date: Friday, September 18

Time: 6:00 to 10:00pm

Where: Hilton Norfolk THE MAIN, 100 E. Main Street, Norfolk



Attendees will enjoy a complimentary cocktail hour, dinner buffet, live music by Hampton Roads’ favorite Wonderland, a carefully curated silent auction, a powerful paddle raise, and moving stories from families Ronald McDonald House Norfolk has served.



Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available www.ronaldmcdonaldhousenorfolk.org .

Learn more about services provided, and how you can support the House's mission, at ronaldmcdonaldhousenorfolk.org.