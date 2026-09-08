Luncheon Provides Resources for Women in Crisis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Samaritan House in Partnership with Women against Violence are gearing up for its big annual event, The Women Against Violence Luncheon October 2, 2026 at The Sheraton Waterside. The luncheon is a major fundraiser that provides necessary resources to women in crisis.

The 12th year of the event features an appearance by Haley Robson, a Jeffrey Epstein survivor, along with a special VIP champagne fireside chat with the advocate.

Samaritan House utilizes a holistic approach to meet the complex needs of those in crisis. Program participants receive support via case management, counseling, victim advocacy, medical assistance, children’s program, nutritional support, transportation, and vocational training.

Presented by Samaritan House