Keep your beard & skin healthy with Rugged Evo on World Beard Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rugged Evolution CEO Arrington Gavin shares ways men can celebrate great facial hair (and take care of their own) with Rugged Evo, with great deals on products to keep beards healthy and beautiful.

For the entire month of September all orders over $50.00, each buyer will receive a $25.00 Rugged Evolution Beard Care Gift Card.

RUGGED EVOLUTION BEARD CARE

www.ruggedevo.com

Call to schedule a one-on-one consultation! (855) 848-3029 & (757) 955-0656

Check out community engagement efforts from the Rugged Foundation at www.ruggedevolutionfoundation.org.

Paid for by Rugged Evolution Beard Care.