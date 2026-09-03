Recap: Funk Fest brings music fans to beach for massive concert on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Funk Fest 2026, where 12,000 fans are gathering for a local-favorite concert featuring R&B, Hip Hop and Dance music legends, to speak with organizers from Beach Events and recording artist D-Train.

This labor day weekend, you can catch a variety of free concerts along the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, enjoy shows at 17th, 24th, and 31st street parks. Performances start at 7:30 each night.

For a full lineup of acts, visit beacheventsvb.com.

Paid for by Beach Events.