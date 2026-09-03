Virginia Stage Company mounts comeback with "Come From Away" following flood damage on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actors Marika Aubrey and Donovan E. Mitchell from "Come From Away" at VSC discuss the recent flood damage at the theater, the community effort that allowed the show to go on, and why this show is more relevant than ever.

Come From Away



September 5-20, 2026



In a small town in Newfoundland, an ordinary morning becomes extraordinary when the world suddenly changes. On September 11th, 2001, thirty-eight planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers are diverted to the tiny town of Gander. As cultures collide and uncertainty fills the air, strangers open their homes, their kitchens, and their hearts.



This acclaimed Broadway hit tells the remarkable true story of kindness in the face of crisis. With a soaring score and an ensemble cast playing dozens of characters, Come From Away celebrates the generosity that can appear when we need it most. And reminds us how deeply connected we really are.



Paid for by Virginia Stage Company

VASTAGE.org

757-627-1234 (Box Office)