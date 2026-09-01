Paint Pink Remembers Founder on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Kim Keene was well known in the Norfolk art community as the owner of the Starving Artist Café. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and had a great support system, but realized others weren’t as fortunate. While undergoing her second bout with breast cancer treatment in 2022, she focused on her art as a healing method and then started Paint Pink Inc in 2023.

Kim lost her battle in 2024, but her amazing spirit lives through Paint Pink, Inc

Presented by: Southern Bank

3rd Annual Paint The Block Pink

Brunch Block Party

Honoring The Legacy of Kim Keene

Sunday, Oct 4 11am – 3pm

Starving Artist Cafe, 4408 Colley Ave, Norfolk

paintpink.org