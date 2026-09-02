Norfolk's Community Connect event highlights city resources on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — City of Norfolk Councilmember Mamie B. Johnson and Deputy City Manager James A. Rogers share how citizens can learn about access to a variety of public resources all in one place at Community Connect.

Community Connect 2026

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tarrallton Community Center

2100 Tarrallton Drive, Norfolk



Connect with community organizations and vendors providing interactive resources on health and wellness, everyday living and community resources.



Norfolk.gov/CommunityConnect

Paid for by the City of Norfolk.