Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Coast Live

Actions

Norfolk's Community Connect event highlights city resources on Coast Live

Norfolk's Community Connect event highlights city resources on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — City of Norfolk Councilmember Mamie B. Johnson and Deputy City Manager James A. Rogers share how citizens can learn about access to a variety of public resources all in one place at Community Connect.

Community Connect 2026
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tarrallton Community Center
2100 Tarrallton Drive, Norfolk

Connect with community organizations and vendors providing interactive resources on health and wellness, everyday living and community resources.

Norfolk.gov/CommunityConnect

Paid for by the City of Norfolk.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast