Inside Edition Producer Pens 6th Book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Charles Lachman is not only the Executive Producer of the award-winning syndicated newsmagazine, Inside Edition, he is the author of six books. His latest novel, They Shall Not See the Dawn uncovers the untold story of the greatest manhunt in history: the search for and capture of Hitler's inner circle in the immediate days and weeks following Nazi Germany's surrender in World War II. Timed to the 2026 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg verdict and hangings, They Shall Not See the Dawn tells the story of the American agents who brought the Third Reich's leaders to justice.