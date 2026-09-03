Fair Provides 5 Health Screenings to Celebrate 5 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 5th Annual Men’s Health Fair will take place on Saturday, September 12, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute. As the Institute celebrates the fair’s fifth anniversary, the event will emphasize the importance of regular health screenings for Black men, who can face disproportionately high risks for conditions such as prostate cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Free screenings, health resources, and education will be available to help men and women take proactive steps toward better health. Women are also encouraged to attend to support the men in their lives and learn more about family health and prevention. To commemorate this milestone, the fair will host five media screenings for invited guests. The event is free and open to adult men and women. Registration is available at hamptonproton.org.

Presented by: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute.