Award Winning Singer Songwriter, Chloe Youtsey on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Jazz singer and songwriter Chloe Youtsey returned to the Hampton Roads area in 2022 after working the jazz and songwriter circuits for four years in Austin, Texas. A limitless creative, she is a songwriter, jazz musician, podcaster, visual artist, and children’s book author. Having earned her B.M. in Jazz Studies from James Madison University, her time in Texas laid the foundation for her career as both a singer-songwriter and a sought-after collaborator for prominent Texan and nationally renowned jazz instrumentalists. She’s recognized as a Betty Carter Jazz Ahead alum, the first music director & artist resident for Mozart’s Coffee Roasters, the 2024 Zeiders American Dream Theater’s Proteus Award Winner, Veer Music Awards 2026 Award Winner for Best Jazz and Runner-Up for Best Live Album, a 2025 City of Virginia Beach Creative Neighborhood grantee, and most recently welcomed as Adjunct Faculty at Old Dominion University this fall.