Olympian Headlines Super Girl fest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Lindsey Jacobellis is a five-time Olympian, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time Olympic medalist, six-time World Champion, and ten-time X Games gold medalist—making her the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time. Now, she’s hosting the Super Girl Fest, the world’s largest women’s sports, music and lifestyle festival.



The free, family-friendly festival is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees and feature over 5,000 female athletes competing across 14 sports, as well as 21 live concerts, mentorship opportunities, speakers and panels, female art exhibitions, and a festival village. Stretching 1.5 miles from the 1st Street Jetty to the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, the festival features women’s surfing, skimboarding, skateboarding, beach volleyball, sand soccer, lacrosse, flag football, lifesaving, BMX, a 5K run, sand hockey, and free fitness classes.

Presented by: Super Girl Surf Fest