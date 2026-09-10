Baby Safety Tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—From preparing the nursery to choosing products for a baby’s sensitive skin, parents face an overwhelming number of safety decisions. Even experienced parents and grandparents may overlook potential risks as recommendations change and new baby products enter the market.

In recognition of National Baby Safety Month, nationally recognized parenting expert and mother of three Amanda Mushro shares practical steps families can take to help protect their youngest members.

Presented by: WaterWipes and Aquaphor Baby.