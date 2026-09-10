Back to School Signs of Stress on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The first few weeks of school bring a major shift in routine for kids and teens. New academic expectations, social dynamics and busier schedules can quickly become overwhelming, particularly for those already managing mental health challenges. Parents and caregivers may notice changes in mood, sleep or behavior, declining school performance or a growing reluctance to attend school. These changes deserve attention when they persist or occur alongside increasing hopelessness, isolation or withdrawal.

This is especially important as September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

Presented by: Bend Health