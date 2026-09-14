Get Moving with The Kroc Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Healthy aging is the ongoing process of developing and maintaining the functional ability and physical, mental, and social well-being that enables older adults to live meaningful, independent, and active lives. It focuses on optimizing capabilities rather than just the absence of disease.

To focus on this mission, we invited Kroc Health and Wellness Manager, Brandon Trusty and Fitness Coordinator Toya Monger to get our host moving.

Presented by: The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Kroc Center