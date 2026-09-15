AEW Wrestling Is Back In Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Elite Wrestling is quickly becoming the first major mainstream wrestling alternative in more than two decades. AEW tours weekly across North America and presents four hours of programming through AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays and AEW Collision on Saturdays, airing on TBS and TNT and streaming on HBO Max. Its roster features many of professional wrestling’s biggest stars, and its programming reaches audiences in more than 140 countries and eight languages.

Coast sat down with legendary sports announcer and VA native, known for being a prominent wrestling play-by-play announcer for over 40 years, Tony Shiavone.

Presented by: All Elite Wrestling