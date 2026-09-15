Audiences Yearn for True Crime on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—At a time when public interest in true crime continues to grow, Cold and Untold: Unresolved Stories of the Vanished and Murdered in North Carolina offers something beyond headlines and speculation. Through research, personal interviews and conversations with families and investigators, Amanda Denise shines a light on unsolved murders and missing persons cases that continue to affect families and communities years after they occurred and, in some cases, decades later.

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