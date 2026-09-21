Fall Beauty Glow Up by Purdori on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Fall is a great time for a beauty refresh and lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joined us on Coast Live to share some of her favorite beauty and wellness products for fall.

And if you're looking to freshen up your skincare routine for the changing seasons, Kathy shared one of her favorite lines, Purdori, an award-winning, US-based clean luxury skincare brand that sets itself apart in a crowded beauty space with an ethos rooted in science-backed performance. At Purdori, natural ingredients are elevated through advanced technology, resulting in highly concentrated formulations free of unnecessary fillers. Every single formula, not just the hero ingredients, is supported by clinical validation for visible and measurable results.

Some of Kathy’s favorite products in the line include Purdori’s Age-Protective Brightening Serum and Purdori’s Nourishing Eye Cream

More information can be found at Purdori.com and available at Amazon.

Presented by Purdori