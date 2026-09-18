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Fall in Love with a Good Book on Coast Live

Sharon Virts on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Fall is made for reading with the lights on. Bestselling historical fiction author Sharon Virts returns with “Nine Nail-Biters” — nine recent gothic novels where history and the supernatural collide, from crumbling English manors to an abandoned Civil War farm to a haunted house in Poe’s Baltimore. These are atmospheric, suspenseful reads — big on dread, light on gore — perfect for a crackling fire and a mug of cider. And this month, one lucky viewer will win all nine books, with the winner announced at the end of October.

Presented by: Sharon Virts Books, LLC

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