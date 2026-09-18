Blackstreet Gets a Boulevard on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— They spent many years at Future Studios in Virginia Beach to make hit records like, No Diggity and Before I Let You Go, now R&B Group Blackstreet is getting a street named after them, called Blackstreet Boulevard. Beasley Drive is where founding member, Chauncey Black lived in the 90's and its close to where Teddy Riley's recording studios were located during that era. The road will now be known as Blackstreet Boulevard.

The Grammy award winning group recently returned to the states after a multi continental tour. They sat down with Coast Live's April Woodard to discuss the honor and why the 757 means so much to them.