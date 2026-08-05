Cullipher Farm Apple Season on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—At Cullipher Farm, apple season is a great time of year. You know they say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Cullipher Farm uses a high-density trellis system rather than the large, widely spaced trees of a traditional orchard. This system that allows more trees and varieties to be grown in less space while keeping fruit easier to reach and pick.

Different apple varieties ripen at different times, the crop schedule allows the orchard season to continue from early August well into the fall.

Presented by Cullipher Farm