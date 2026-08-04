Chesapeake Humane's pet pantry food drive for pet owners in need on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Debbie Hughes from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Solar to discuss the shelter's pet food drive and how you can support pets in need through donation.

Various pet food products, as well as pet toys and other items, can be donated in-person at Chesapeake Humane Society at the shelter or clinic locations:



312 N. Battlefield Blvd

1149 New Mill Drive

Monetary donations can also be made at Chesapeake Humane's website.

Solar and many more furry friends are up for adoption now at the shelter! To adopt your next pet, and support the shelter with donations, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.