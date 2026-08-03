Flotsam & Jetsam Summer Sale is On on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 41st Annual Flotsam & Jetsam Summer Sale is a much-anticipated event that helps fill the financial gap for residents of Westminster Canterbury while giving shoppers the chance to score amazing bargains.

From August 6-8th guests can browse an incredible variety of items, including women’s designer fashion, vintage treasures and collectibles, jewelry, shoes, purses, jackets and toys, games, and more. Plus, shoppers can enjoy delicious food from the Pungo Boys BBQ food truck on Thursday, making it a fun outing and a great way to support a meaningful cause.

Presented by: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

The 41st Annual Flotsam & Jetsam Summer Sale

Thursday, August 6th – 10 AM to 5 PM

Friday, August 7th – 10 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, August 8th – 9 AM to 12 Noon