Virginia Beach Police Bring Annual National Night Out to Resort City on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—For more than 40 years, National Night Out has helped bring law enforcement and the communities they serve closer together in the fight against crime.

Now in its 43rd year, it’s still a lively and effective way to build neighborhood pride and strengthen public safety partnerships in Virginia Beach and across the country.

On Aug. 4, neighborhoods across Virginia Beach will celebrate National Night Out with block parties, cookouts, porch vigils, and visits from Virginia Beach Police Department officers, other first responders, City leaders, and community partners. Kids’ activities and support from the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, and Emergency Communications & Citizen Services will also be part of the fun.

For more NNO information contact the Virginia Beach Police Department