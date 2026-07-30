Women Tackle Football in Gridiron Invasion on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—In “GRIDIRON INVASION: The Hidden History of Women’s Football”, author Katie Taylor traces the hidden history of women and girls playing football, revealing that their progress has not been straightforward. At times, their breakthroughs are hard-won and then lost mere years later. Contextualizing women’s participation within changes in society and the norms to which girls and women were expected to adhere, this book covers the lives of the pioneering players that contravened expectations. By scouring decades of newspaper reports and other primary sources, Taylor reveals that while there was occasional outrage at women’s football, far more often the public accepted the sport. Coverage differed based on the type of outlet. Local newspapers and syndicated reports were usually supportive of the participants, whereas articles in national magazines frequently contained stereotypes or expressed indignation.

Presented by: Katie Taylor

Author of GRIDIRON INVASION