Retirement Plans for Small Business Owners on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Across Virginia, many small business owners would love to offer retirement savings benefits to their employees, but traditional plans have long been a cost‑prohibitive challenge. At the same time, workers are far more likely to save when they can do so at work, yet more than a million Virginians still don’t have access to a workplace plan.

RetirePath VA is allowing business owners with 25 employees or fewer to provide retirement plans for their workers. The program has already helped thousands of Virginians in its initial years.

Presented by: RetirePathVA.com