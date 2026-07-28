Pet Photo Contest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Do you think your pet is the cutest that he or she should be in pictures?

Well, here’s your chance to get your furry friend in a calendar that benefits the Peninsula SPCA. The shelter is looking for the cutest picture of your pet and will select 12 of them to grace the pages of the 2027 calendar.

There is a grand prize winner too, who will take home a special grand prize package from Anne Companion Photography and the Virginia Beer Company.

Enter your pet's photo at PeninsulaSPCA.org