Invisible To Others on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Photographer and mixed-media artist, Eley, said her project called Invisible To Others emerged from a personal relationship to limited vision and a growing curiosity about how people navigate the world through senses, memories, and forms of understanding often overlooked within visual culture.

The exhibit at the Hampton History Museum features tactile, embossed diptychs of photographs, inspired by diagnostic tools used to gauge levels of perception.



Invisible To Others runs through August 2, 2026 at the Hampton History Museum.