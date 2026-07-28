The Butterfly Walk for Lupus on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—1.5 million Americans and at least 5 million people worldwide are impacted by lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation.

Now a local organization is raising awareness and funds to help those impacted.

The Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro is Virginia's first and only indoor walk dedicated to raising awareness and supporting individuals and families affected by lupus and fibromyalgia. Every dollar raised helps the Social Butterflies Foundation provide education, advocacy, support, emergency financial assistance, scholarships, and other vital community programs.

Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro

Saturday, August 1, 2026

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Doors open at Noon)

Boo Williams Sportsplex

5 Armistead Pointe Parkway

Hampton, VA 23666

SPECIAL OFFER: discount code THEVIBE to save $15