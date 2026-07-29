Grant Awarded to NSU on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Norfolk State University was awarded a $150,000 grant for an innovative study, “Advancing Health Equity: Development of Community-informed Tools to Lower Risks Associated with Marijuana-related Sleep Problems and Sexually Transmitted Infections among HBCU College Students. The grant lead, Dr. Keisha Taylor, will team up with the nonprofit Minority AIDS Support Services, Inc. to conduct research that will improve the health of Virginians, especially those with health disparities.

Dr. Taylor appeared on Coast Live to discuss the award and how student ambassadors will assist in the research and contribute to the study.

Presented by: Norfolk State University