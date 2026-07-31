Akeylah Simone Appears on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Akeylah Simone is a nationally touring recording artist from Hampton Roads, VA, known for moving fluidly between Neo‑Soul, Rock, R&B, Pop, and Jazz. Her performances—on the road and at home—are rooted in the raw, unfiltered authenticity of her AS IS brand, a creative philosophy that invites audiences to experience her exactly as she is. With award‑winning vocals and poetic, soul‑driven storytelling, she’s earned honors from Encore, ISSA, and Veer Magazine while building a reputation for shows that feel honest, electric, and deeply human. Wherever she goes, Akeylah Simone brings her truth to the mic—one city, one crowd, one unforgettable moment at a time.