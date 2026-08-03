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Bra-ha-ha Helps Uplift Breast Care Services on Coast Live

Bra ha ha on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Join the fight against breast cancer while helping make breast health services more accessible to survivors through a series of inspiring Bra-ha-ha events. Celebrate an unforgettable evening at the Awards Gala, where creativity, compassion, and community come together. Then lace up for the Bra-ha-ha 5K, a fun, family-friendly event filled with fitness, hope, a lively vendor village, and a kid zone. You can also get creative by designing a one-of-a-kind bra for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction.

Presented by: Long Jewelers

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