Rising Health Care Cost Solutions on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Financial stress in America is real, and a big part of the tension comes from rising health care costs. Nearly 12% of U.S. adults skipped care over cost, and about half couldn't cover a surprise $500 bill.

Yet, there are now more modern commercial health plans available that can help. A growing range of options is built for different needs and budgets — some with more predictable costs, easy-to-use mobile apps with digital shopping features, and clear upfront pricing.

Coast spoke with Charlotte West from Surest to discuss alternative coverage options that can help make care more affordable and predictable.

Presented by: United Health Care