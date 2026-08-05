Watermelon Ice Cream Trend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--The simple two-ingredient watermelon ice cream trend has been taking social media space by storm. So Chandler and April decided to try it live on the air.
You simply cut a watermelon in half, scoop a small well in the center, freeze it solid overnight, pour heavy cream or milk into the hole, and scrape the frozen fruit into the liquid until it turns creamy.
Posted
HAMPTON ROADS, VA--The simple two-ingredient watermelon ice cream trend has been taking social media space by storm. So Chandler and April decided to try it live on the air.