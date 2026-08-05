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Watermelon Ice Cream Trend on Coast Live

Watermelon on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA--The simple two-ingredient watermelon ice cream trend has been taking social media space by storm. So Chandler and April decided to try it live on the air.
You simply cut a watermelon in half, scoop a small well in the center, freeze it solid overnight, pour heavy cream or milk into the hole, and scrape the frozen fruit into the liquid until it turns creamy.

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