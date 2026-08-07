Rugged Evolution Foundation giving families free school supplies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rugged Evolution founder Arrington Gavin and local muralist Chris Green discuss the 7th Annual Back 2 School Giveaway, the next chapter in the Rugged Evolution Foundation's legacy of service for families in Chesapeake and Hampton Roads.

Families in need of school supplies can visit Bethany Baptist Church on Saturday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up free backpacks and supplies, and enjoy face painting, free lunch, haircuts for kids, student ID cards and more.

Bethany Baptist Church is located in Chesapeake at 2587 Campostella Rd.

Learn more about the Rugged Evolution Foundation at ruggedevolutionfoundation.org.

Paid for by Rugged Evolution.