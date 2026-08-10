"Handwork at the Hermitage" explores history of craftsman on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Curator of Collections Lindsay Neal and Master Craftsman Gordon Freedman from The Hermitage Museum and Gardens discuss the the history of American craftsmanship seen at the "Handwork at the Hermitage" exhibition, and the upcoming "Woodwork at the Hermitage" special event.

Woodwork at the Hermitage



Saturday, August 15 from 6-9pm

7637 North Shore Rd (Norfolk)

$15 Members | $20 Non-Members

Exploring woodwork and the craftsmanship of the Hermitage Museum. Tours and complimentary food included with admission.

Demonstrations by craftsmen Jim Francis and Sean Kery of the Tidewater Woodworkers’ Guild.

Exhibition tour with Lindsay Neal, Curator of Collections

Conservation tour with Gordon Freedman

Block printing demonstration and interactive with Studio Shift.

Bar featuring Big Ugly Brewing and Waters Edge Winery

For tickets and more information, visit thehermitagemuseum.org.

Paid for by The Hermitage Museum & Gardens.