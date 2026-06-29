From Hampton Roads to Hollywood on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Derrick Borte is an amazing film director with a new flick starring Russell Crowe called The Get Out streaming on platforms and in theaters. Borte got his start in Hampton Roads attending Old Dominion University and before that First Colonial High School.

He went on to get his masters in media studies at Parsons School of Design but was soon hit with the writing and director bug.

Coast sat down with the filmmaker to get more insight into how growing up in Virginia has impacted his life in Hollywood.