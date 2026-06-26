Author Sharon Virts shares how restoring historic home influenced her writing on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For Virginia author Sharon Virts, saving Selma—a grand but crumbling historic mansion—was supposed to be a restoration project. Instead, it launched a writing career.

With help from Virginia craftsmen, including a Norfolk-based architect, she and her husband brought the house back to life—and, with it, the stories of the people who once lived there. Today, she shares how a renovation became a series of historical novels.

Learn more, and find novels by Sharon Virts, at www.sharonvirts.com .

Presented by Sharon Virts Books, LLC.