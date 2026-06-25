"Southern Soul" artist Tonio Armani talks writing lyrics, time in the military on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Southern Soul" musician Tonio Armani discusses writing his unique blend of genres, inspirations for lyrics that tell a story, and his time in the U.S. Army ahead of his stop in Hampton this weekend.
Catch Tonio Armani at the 56th Annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival, June 26–28, 2026, at the Hampton Coliseum.
Lineup Highlights
- Friday, June 26 – "No Skips Friday"• Jagged Edge
• Dru Hill
• 702
• Next
• Lil' Mo
- Saturday, June 27 – "Soul Food Saturday"• Kirk Franklin
• Jodeci
• Tonio Armani
• Pokey Bear
• Marcus Anderson
- Sunday, June 28 – "Sunday Dinner"• Charlie Wilson
• The Isley Brothers
• El DeBarge
• Marion Meadows
• Alex Bugnon
Paid for by the Hampton Coliseum
hamptoncoliseum.org