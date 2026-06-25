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"Southern Soul" artist Tonio Armani talks writing lyrics, time in the military on Coast Live

Southern Soul artist Tonio Armani talks writing lyrics, time in the military on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Southern Soul" musician Tonio Armani discusses writing his unique blend of genres, inspirations for lyrics that tell a story, and his time in the U.S. Army ahead of his stop in Hampton this weekend.

Catch Tonio Armani at the 56th Annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival, June 26–28, 2026, at the Hampton Coliseum.

Lineup Highlights

  • Friday, June 26 – "No Skips Friday"• Jagged Edge
    • Dru Hill
    • 702
    • Next
    • Lil' Mo
  • Saturday, June 27 – "Soul Food Saturday"• Kirk Franklin
    • Jodeci
    • Tonio Armani
    • Pokey Bear
    • Marcus Anderson
  • Sunday, June 28 – "Sunday Dinner"• Charlie Wilson
    • The Isley Brothers
    • El DeBarge
    • Marion Meadows
    • Alex Bugnon

Paid for by the Hampton Coliseum
hamptoncoliseum.org

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