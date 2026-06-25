"Southern Soul" artist Tonio Armani talks writing lyrics, time in the military on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Southern Soul" musician Tonio Armani discusses writing his unique blend of genres, inspirations for lyrics that tell a story, and his time in the U.S. Army ahead of his stop in Hampton this weekend.

Catch Tonio Armani at the 56th Annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival, June 26–28, 2026, at the Hampton Coliseum.

Lineup Highlights

Friday, June 26 – "No Skips Friday" • Jagged Edge

• Dru Hill

• 702

• Next

• Lil' Mo

• Jagged Edge • Dru Hill • 702 • Next • Lil' Mo Saturday, June 27 – "Soul Food Saturday" • Kirk Franklin

• Jodeci

• Tonio Armani

• Pokey Bear

• Marcus Anderson

• Kirk Franklin • Jodeci • Tonio Armani • Pokey Bear • Marcus Anderson Sunday, June 28 – "Sunday Dinner"• Charlie Wilson

• The Isley Brothers

• El DeBarge

• Marion Meadows

• Alex Bugnon

Paid for by the Hampton Coliseum

hamptoncoliseum.org