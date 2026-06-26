Trying out the Chrysler Museum's "Wonder Wednesday" crafts on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Emily Cayton, Manager of Experiential Learning at the Chrysler Museum of Art, demonstrates one of the fun, interactive craft activities families can experience at "Wonder Wednesdays," beginning July 1 at the museum.

"Wonder Wednesdays" begin every Wednesday in July, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The events are free, celebrating America250 through hands-on art making, performances, and immersive experiences.

The activities are themed to America 250 and democracy for this summer's "Wonder Wednesdays."

July 1: We the People

July 8: Expression

July 15: Ideas

July 22: Place and Space

July 29: Imagination

Learn more at Chrysler.org.