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Trying out the Chrysler Museum's "Wonder Wednesday" crafts on Coast Live

Trying out the Chrysler Museum's "Wonder Wednesday" crafts on Coast Live
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NORFOLK, Va. — Emily Cayton, Manager of Experiential Learning at the Chrysler Museum of Art, demonstrates one of the fun, interactive craft activities families can experience at "Wonder Wednesdays," beginning July 1 at the museum.

"Wonder Wednesdays" begin every Wednesday in July, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The events are free, celebrating America250 through hands-on art making, performances, and immersive experiences. 

The activities are themed to America 250 and democracy for this summer's "Wonder Wednesdays."

  • July 1: We the People
  • July 8: Expression
  • July 15: Ideas
  • July 22: Place and Space
  • July 29: Imagination

Learn more at Chrysler.org.

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