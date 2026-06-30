Great Bridge Battlefield Foundation Celebrates 250 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you want to see how the Declaration of Independence and colonial times really happened, the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation is hosting reenactments and a full day of activities at its museum in Chesapeake on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

This celebration commemorates the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence and provides living history displays include the Brethren of the Coast sharing stories of the seas and maritime history. Enjoy crafts, activities, a food vendor, a bake sale, patriotic family photos, and much more.