Desserts Divinely Made on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Inda Blackwell is an author, baker, and survivor who has displayed her talents on shows like Netflix’s Sugar Rush and Baked With Love: Holiday on the Hallmark Channel. Her introduction to her passion for baking came after a life-threatening diagnosis called Dopa Responsive Dystonia, which led to years of hospitalizations, testing, and pain. Blackwell persisted, put pen to paper to write a book, The In Between: Walking Through Your Healing, and left a corporate job to start her own baking company, Grace and Glory Dessert and Design.