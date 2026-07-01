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Desserts Divinely Made on Coast Live

Grace and Glory Bakery on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Inda Blackwell is an author, baker, and survivor who has displayed her talents on shows like Netflix’s Sugar Rush and Baked With Love: Holiday on the Hallmark Channel. Her introduction to her passion for baking came after a life-threatening diagnosis called Dopa Responsive Dystonia, which led to years of hospitalizations, testing, and pain. Blackwell persisted, put pen to paper to write a book, The In Between: Walking Through Your Healing, and left a corporate job to start her own baking company, Grace and Glory Dessert and Design.

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