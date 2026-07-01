All Aboard the Christmas Cruise in July on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's a cruise to remember that brings Christmas to July.

Hallmark Channel gives fans a merry way to stay cool this summer with its annual Christmas in July programming event. Hallmark+ subscribers will be treated to a second season of sailing the high seas with their favorite Hallmark stars in Christmas at Sea. In season two of the series, Hallmark superfans meet their favorite stars on a Christmas cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. With holiday cheer, unforgettable moments, and celebrity surprises, this cruise is one to remember.

Coast spoke to stars B.J. Britt, Heather Hemmens, and Nikki DeLoach about why this cruise is so popular with fans.

Presented by: Hallmark Media