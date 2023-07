HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Roads Youth Foundation co-founder Carl Francis Jr. joins Coast Live to share details about the upcoming 7th Annual HRYF All-Star Football Camp, which brings together professional football players to interact with the youth in our community.

7th Annual HRYF Football Camp

Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Armstrong Stadium, Hampton University

This event is free and open to the public

For more information about the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation, visit hryf.org.