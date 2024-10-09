Hunt Club Farm scare actors haunt the studio for Halloween at Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Stephen Pinner and a band of performers from Haunted Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach join Coast Live to discuss the spooky attractions available this year at the fan-favorite Halloween destination.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm is now open Wednesday through Sunday, and will be open every night Wed 10/23 through Thursday 10/31! This is the farm's 36th year of the Halloween Festival, and this year's theme is "Night of the Raven."

Hunt Club Farm is located at 2388 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach. For special promotions, a complete schedule and more information, visit hauntedhuntclubfarm.com.

Paid for by Hunt Club Farm.