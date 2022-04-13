Watch
Hunt Club Farm's Easter Spring Fling on Coast Live

Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 13, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hunt Club Farm hopped down to Coast Live (with some furry friends) to tell us about their upcoming Easter Spring Fling, which includes an Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, hayrides and much more!

Season Pass Holders receive a $10 discount on ticket rates.
Discounted tickets available if purchased online in advance of event date: https://huntclubfarm.com/easter-spring-fling-and-egg-hunt/

Hunt Club Farm Easter Spring Fling
April 16th and 17th
10 AM until 5 PM

Presented by
Hunt Club Farm
huntclubfarm.com

