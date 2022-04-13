Hunt Club Farm's Easter Spring Fling on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hunt Club Farm hopped down to Coast Live (with some furry friends) to tell us about their upcoming Easter Spring Fling, which includes an Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, hayrides and much more!

Season Pass Holders receive a $10 discount on ticket rates.

Discounted tickets available if purchased online in advance of event date: https://huntclubfarm.com/easter-spring-fling-and-egg-hunt/

Hunt Club Farm Easter Spring Fling

April 16th and 17th

10 AM until 5 PM

Presented by

Hunt Club Farm

huntclubfarm.com

