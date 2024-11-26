Hurrah for the Holidays 2024 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—It's an annual must-see show presented by The Hurrah Players. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Hurrah for the Holidays are a holiday staple in HRVA and like Santa, they are coming to town. Former Hurrah player, April Woodard spoke to Director Hugh Copeland about what is new production-wise with this year’s shows.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024Hugh R. Copeland Center

Based on the classic book “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” follow the Herdman kids through all of their shenanigans to discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Hurrah for the Holidays

Dec 13, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024

Susan S. Goode Fine & Performing Arts Center

Virginia Wesleyan University

A festive Musical Revue in the style of Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular.

757-627-5437 | HURRAH PLAYERS

