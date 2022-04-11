Hyundai Hope on Wheels on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. Thanks to the continued advancements in research and treatments, there are nearly 500,000 survivors of pediatric cancer alive today in the United States. Hyundai dealer and Hyundai Hope On Wheels board member Kevin Reilly and 10-year-old cancer-survivor Oliver Foster chat with Coast Live about the role that Hyundai Hope on Wheels plays in the important effort to fund pediatric cancer research.

